Broncos Promote LB Ben Niemann

The Denver Broncos promoted LB Ben Niemann from the practice squad to the active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

Niemann, 27, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa following the 2018 NFL Draft. He made the team coming out of the preseason his rookie year and stuck on the active roster ever since.

Kansas City didn’t tender Niemann as a restricted free agent in 2021 but elected to re-sign him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal. He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.

From there, the Titans signed Niemann to a one-year deal this offseason but ended up releasing him coming out of the preseason. he caught on with the Broncos practice squad.

In 2022, Niemann appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 70 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.