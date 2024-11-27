Broncos Promote LB Zach Cunningham

The Denver Broncos have promoted LB Zach Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

They re-signed OL Calvin Throckmorton to the practice squad to take Cunningham’s place.

Cunningham, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after and finished out his contract.

Cunningham was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed on with the Eagles in August. He was released and has been on and off of the Broncos’ roster since.

In 2024, Cunningham has appeared in two games for the Broncos and recorded three tackles.