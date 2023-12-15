Broncos Promoting TE Lucas Krull From Practice Squad

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are signing TE Lucas Krull from the practice squad to their active roster ahead of Week 15.

Krull, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ practice squad before signing with the Broncos’ practice squad back in August.

In 2023, Krull has appeared in three games and recorded one reception on three targets for 35 yards.