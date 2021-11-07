Broncos QB Drew Lock Ruled Out Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The Broncos announced Sunday morning that QB Drew Lock will miss Week 9’s game against the Cowboys due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Update to the Broncos’ injury report: QB Drew Lock will be out for today’s game in Dallas due to COVID-19 protocols. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 7, 2021

Brett Rypien will step up to the No. 2 backup quarterback position for Denver today.

Lock, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lock has appeared in one game for the Broncos and completed 12-21 of his passes for 113 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.