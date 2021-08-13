Broncos RB Mike Boone Out 4-6 Weeks With Quad Injury

Mike Klis reports that Broncos RB Mike Boone will be out 4-6 weeks with a quad injury after recently undergoing an MRI to determine its severity.

Klis mentions that Boone won’t require surgery.

Boone, 25, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Back in March, the Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Boone appeared in all 16 games and recorded 11 rushing attempts for 59 yards (5.4 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with two receptions for 10 yards.