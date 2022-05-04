Broncos Re-Signing TE Eric Saubert To One-Year Deal

The Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday that they are re-signing TE Eric Saubert to a one-year contract.

OFFICIAL: We've signed TE Eric Saubert to a one-year deal.

Saubert, 28, was drafted in the fifth round of the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. After two seasons in Atlanta, Saubert was traded to the Patriots, but New England waived him just two weeks later.

Saubert signed with the Raiders practice squad before the 2019 season, then moved on to the Bears’ active roster in November 2019. The Bears waived him in September 2020, and Saubert signed with the Jaguars practice squad two days later.

Jacksonville declined to tender Saubert a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Broncos last offseason.

In 2021, Saubert played in all 17 games for the Broncos, catching eight passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.