Broncos Re-Signing Veteran S Kareem Jackson

Adam Schefter reports that the Broncos are re-signing veteran S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract on Monday.

Recent reports mentioned that Jackson had an offer from the Broncos, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Jackson, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and recorded 94 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.