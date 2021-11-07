Broncos Rebuffed Trade Interest In QB Teddy Bridgewater, Including From Saints

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos got calls from other teams inquiring about a trade for QB Teddy Bridgewater.

One of those teams was the Saints, who Bridgewater played for from 2018-2109 and who just lost starting QB Jameis Winston for the season to a torn ACL.

Pelissero says Denver rejected all inquiries, though, and was not interested in trading their starting quarterback.

Bridgewater, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract in 2020. However, Carolina traded him to the Broncos this past offseason.

In 2021, Teddy Bridgewater has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and completed 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,914 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries.