Broncos Release DE Jacob Martin

The Denver Broncos officially released veteran DE Jacob Martin on Wednesday.

According to OverTheCap.com, releasing Martin will free up $3,823,529 of available cap space while creating $1 million in dead money.

Martin, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $2.6M contract with the Seahawks before signing a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets last year.

The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the deadline.

In 2022, Martin appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and Jets and recorded 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.