Broncos Release OT Ja’Wuan James

The Denver Broncos have released OT Ja’Wuan James on Friday, according to Field Yates.

James was released with a post-June 1 designation, non-football injury designation, which means his cap hit will be spread out over the next two seasons.

According to Mike Klis, this likely means that the Broncos are voiding James’ $10.58 million guarantees. However, James is likely to file a grievance.

This comes just over a week after James suffered a torn Achilles that could end up costing him the entire 2021 season.

James suffered the injury away from the team’s facility.

James, 28, was taken with the No. 19 overall pick by the Dolphins back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract and made a base salary of $1,569,327 for the 2017 season.

The Dolphins elected to pick up James’ fifth-year option for the 2018 season but he later departed for a four-year, $52 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed with the Broncos in 2019.

James was set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he opted out. That was deferred to the 2021 season.

In 2019, James was limited to appearing in just three games for the Broncos and making three starts at right tackle.