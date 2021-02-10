Broncos Officially Release CB A.J. Bouye

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are parting ways with CB A.J. Bouye on Wednesday.
Bouyse was suspended for six weeks back in December due to a PED violation and is set to miss the first two weeks of the 2021 season.
The team confirmed the news on Twitter later on Wednesday.
We've released CB A.J. Bouye.
📰 » https://t.co/jmCZhX4zMs pic.twitter.com/csHHAixMuj
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 10, 2021
Bouye, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.
Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million next season.
Denver creates $13,218,750 in available cap space by releasing him.
In 2020, Bouye appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and six passes defended.