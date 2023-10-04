Broncos Releasing DE Randy Gregory

Pro Football Talk is reporting that the Broncos are releasing veteran DE Randy Gregory on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter confirms the news and adds that the Broncos want to focus on playing their young players while Gregory was in line to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Gregory, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus. He nearly re-signed with the team for 2022 but the deal fell through and he signed a five-year, $70 million contract with Denver instead.

In 2022, Gregory has appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded nine tackles, a sack and a pass defense.