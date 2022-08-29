Broncos Releasing Six Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Denver Broncos announced the release of six players on Monday as they cut their rosters down ahead of the season.

The full list of players being released includes:

  1. P Sam Martin
  2. CB Blessuan Austin
  3. ILB Jeremiah Gemmel
  4. OL Sebastian Gutierrez
  5. RB JaQuan Hardy
  6. CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured)

Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020. 

In 2021, Martin appeared in all 17 games and totaled 3,083 yards on 67 punt attempts and 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.

