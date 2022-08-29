Broncos Releasing Six Players

The Denver Broncos announced the release of six players on Monday as they cut their rosters down ahead of the season.

The full list of players being released includes:

P Sam Martin CB Blessuan Austin ILB Jeremiah Gemmel OL Sebastian Gutierrez RB JaQuan Hardy CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured)

Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016.

He finished his contract before signing a three-year, $7.05 million deal with the Broncos in 2020.

In 2021, Martin appeared in all 17 games and totaled 3,083 yards on 67 punt attempts and 28 punts inside the 20-yard line.