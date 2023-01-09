Broncos Request Interview With Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

According to Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn for their head coaching vacancy.

Denver interviewed Quinn extensively last offseason before electing to go in a different direction. That obviously didn’t go well. It’ll be interesting to see how Quinn feels about the job this year.

Quinn is close with Broncos GM George Paton, has the previous experience the team is looking for and Denver could compete financially with the Cowboys to pry him away. The catch is Quinn was seen as a strong candidate last year and pulled out of the running.

Denver currently has interviews set up with three coaching candidates:

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

Former Saints HC Sean Payton (Requested)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Quinn, 52, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator last January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Broncos coaching search as the news is available.