Broncos Request Interview With Packers QB Coach Luke Getsy

According to Tom Pelissero, the Broncos have requested permission to interview Packers QB coach Luke Getsy for their head coaching vacancy.

Denver is also speaking with Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for the position.

Here’s where the Broncos coaching search stands currently.

Interviews:

Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Requested)

(Requested) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Packers QB coach Luke Getsy (Requested)

Getsy, 37, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach.