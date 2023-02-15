Broncos Request Permission To Interview Vance Joseph For DC Job

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that the Broncos have requested permission to interview Cardinals DC Vance Joseph for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The Broncos would need permission to speak with Joseph since he’s still under contract with Arizona. However, Klis believes he could be available to meet with other teams following the hire of Jonathan Gannon.

A recent report mentioned that Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos’ job, but it appears as though they’re still looking to meet with other candidates for the position.

Another name linked to the Denver job is Seahawks assistant Sean Desai.

Joseph, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the 49ers as their assistant defensive backs coach back in 2005. He spent six years in San Francisco before joining the Texans as their DBs coach in 2011.

After three years in Houston and two more with the Bengals, Joseph was hired by the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. The Broncos would hire him as their head coach a year later, but elected to move after two seasons.

The Cardinals hired Joseph as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his two years as Broncos head coach, Joseph led the team to a record of 11-21 (34.3 percent) and no playoff appearances.