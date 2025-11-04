Broncos & Seahawks Teams To Watch For Potential Big Splash At Trade Deadline?

The NFL trade deadline is today at 4 pm EST, and there have already been a few deals done in the past 24 hours or so. There hasn’t been anything that could qualify as a blockbuster deal but there has been some buzz about the Broncos and Seahawks, two of the best teams in the league right now, weighing a big move.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes his league sources are monitoring the Broncos for a surprise splash, citing HC Sean Payton‘s history of being aggressive with personnel moves and the homework the team has done about adding a pass catcher.

The team could also use help up front after losing some interior offensive linemen to injuries.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said the Seahawks seem open to just about everything without any real holes on the roster going into the trade deadline. Seahawks GM John Schneider also has a history of aggressive trades.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Seahawks have been one of the more aggressive teams exploring options today, among others. Seattle is another team that could use help along the offensive line.

Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report is also keeping an eye on the Broncos and Seahawks for a potential “holy crap” trade.

For more on potential targets for the Broncos and Seahawks, including offensive linemen or pass catchers who could be available, check out our NFL Midseason Trade Block.