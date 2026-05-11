Broncos Signing Veteran WR Michael Woods

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Broncos are signing veteran WR Michael Woods to a contract.

Woods was among those in attendance as a tryout player for the team’s rookie minicamp this past weekend.

Woods, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Browns out of Oklahoma in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.83 million rookie contract with the team. The Browns released Woods after camp and he spent the season on the practice squad before signing to the active roster.

Cleveland waived him with an injury designation in before the start of the season last year.

In 2024, Woods appeared in five games for the Browns and caught seven passes for 65 yards and no touchdowns.