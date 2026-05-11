Buccaneers Officially Announce Nine Roster Moves Monday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have claimed LB John Bullock off waivers from the Colts.

Additionally, the Colts signed RB Kadarius Calloway, LS Scott Daly, OLB Yasir Holmes and WR Dean Patterson following tryouts at rookie minicamp.

In correspondence, the Buccaneers waived LS Wesley Brown, WR Noah Short, OLB Benton Whitley and RB Owen Wright.

Bullock, 25, originally caught on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in May of last year. He wound up cracking Tampa Bay’s active roster until he was released in January.

The Colts claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay, but elected to cut him this week.

In 2025, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 tackles.