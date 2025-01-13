Broncos Sign 13 Players To Futures Deals

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos officially signed 13 players to futures contracts for the 2025 season on Monday.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Throckmorton, 28, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp. The Saints signed him to a one-year extension heading into 2023 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Panthers.

The Panther waived Throckmorton after he played nine games in 2023 and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans. The Broncos signed him to a one-year deal in April and he’s bounced on and off the practice squad this season.

In 2024, Throckmorton appeared in two games for the Broncos.

Gargiulo, 24, was a seventh-round pick to the Broncos out of South Carolina in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was let go after training camp and re-signed to the practice squad where he spent the entirety of his rookie year.

Gargiulo has yet to appear in an NFL game.