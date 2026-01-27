Broncos Sign DE Garrett Nelson To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed DE Garrett Nelson to a futures contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Nelson, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and had a short stint on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Nelson spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL. He had a brief stint on the Saints’ practice squad to start the 2025 season before being released and spending the rest of the regular season on the Broncos’ practice squad.

In 2025, Nelson appeared in eight games for the Brahmas and recorded 19 total tackles.