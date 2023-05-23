Broncos Sign DT Tyler Lancaster

According to Field Yates, the Broncos have signed DT Tyler Lancaster to their roster.

He had a run as a run-stuffer for the Packers and provides additional depth for Denver’s defensive line.

Lancaster, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason. He returned to Green Bay on exclusive rights deals before agreeing to a new contract in March of 2021. The Raiders signed him to a contract last May before placing him on injured reserve for the season.

In 2021, Lancaster appeared in all 16 games for the Packers and recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.