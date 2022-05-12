Broncos Sign Fifth-Round WR Montrell Washington

The Denver Broncos have signed fifth-round WR Montrell Washington to his rookie contract, per Ryan O’Halloran.
He’s the fifth Broncos rookie to sign out of nine players drafted.
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|2
|Nik Bonitto
|LB
|Signed
|3
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|4
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|4
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DT
|5
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|5
|Montrell Washington
|WR
|Signed
|5
|Luke Wattenberg
|C
|Signed
|6
|Matt Henningsen
|DT
|Signed
|7
|Faion Hicks
|DB
|Signed
Washington, 5-8 and 181 pounds, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183.
In 2021, Washington led all FCS players with 1,967 total all-purpose yards, including 820 receiving yards, 140 rushing yards, 742 kick return yards and 265 punt return yards. He scored 17 total touchdowns, including eight receiving, six rushing and three returns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!