Broncos Sign Fifth-Round WR Montrell Washington

The Denver Broncos have signed fifth-round WR Montrell Washington to his rookie contract, per Ryan O’Halloran.

He’s the fifth Broncos rookie to sign out of nine players drafted.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Nik Bonitto LB Signed 3 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Damarri Mathis CB 4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT 5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S 5 Montrell Washington WR Signed 5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed 6 Matt Henningsen DT Signed 7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

Washington, 5-8 and 181 pounds, was drafted in the fifth round out of Samford by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $3,974,183, including a signing bonus of $314,183.

In 2021, Washington led all FCS players with 1,967 total all-purpose yards, including 820 receiving yards, 140 rushing yards, 742 kick return yards and 265 punt return yards. He scored 17 total touchdowns, including eight receiving, six rushing and three returns.