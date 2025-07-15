Broncos Sign First-Round CB Jahdae Barron

The Denver Broncos have signed first-round CB Jahdae Barron to a rookie contract, according to Mike Klis.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 20 Jahdae Barron CB Signed 2 60 R.J. Harvey RB 3 74 Pat Bryant WR Signed 3 101 Sai’vion Jones EDGE Signed 4 134 Que Robinson EDGE Signed 6 216 Jeremy Crawshaw P Signed 7 241 Caleb Lohner TE Signed

This leaves just second-round RB R.J. Harvey as the last remaining Broncos’ draft pick to sign.

Barron, 23, was a four-star recruit and the 25th-ranked cornerback in the 2020 recruiting class out of Austin, Texas. He committed to Texas after decommitting from Baylor when HC Matt Rhule left for the NFL.

He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and was a Consensus All-American. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Barron as the No. 3 cornerback and the No. 30 overall player with a first-to-second-round grade.

The Broncos used the No. 20 overall pick in round one on Barron. He’s projected to sign Barron to a four-year, $18,048,198 contract that includes a $9,765,958 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In his five seasons at Texas, Barron appeared in 57 games with 39 starts and recorded 227 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, 32 passes defended and eight interceptions.