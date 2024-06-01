Broncos Sign Fourth-Round WR Troy Franklin, Wrap Up Draft Class

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have signed WR Troy Franklin to his rookie contract, wrapping up their 2024 draft class.

Franklin, 21, was a two-year starter at Oregon and earned second-team All-American and first-team All-Pac12 honors in 2023. Denver selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 draft.

He is signing a four-year, $4.875 million rookie contract that includes a $854,836 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Franklin recorded 160 receptions for 2,483 yards (15.5 YPC) and 25 touchdowns.