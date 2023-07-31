Broncos Sign G Yasir Durant, Waive OT Christian DiLauro

The Denver Broncos have signed G Yasir Durant to a contract on Monday and waived OT Christian DiLauro.

Durant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs and made the team as a rookie.

The Chiefs traded Durant to the Patriots coming out of the preseason in 2021 for a seventh-round pick. The Patriots waived him almost exactly a year later in 2022 and he eventually caught on with the Saints to finish out the season.

For his career, Durant has appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs and Patriots and made two starts.