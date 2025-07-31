Broncos Sign OLB Garrett Nelson

The Denver Broncos announced they have signed OLB Garrett Nelson to a contract.

In correspondence, the Broncos have placed OLB Johnny Walker on injured reserve.

Nelson, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was let go after camp and had a short stint on Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Nelson spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL.

In 2025, Nelson appeared in eight games for the Brahmas and recorded 19 total tackles.