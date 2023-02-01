Broncos Sign OT Isaiah Prince To Futures Deal

By
Tony Williams
-

The Denver Broncos have officially signed OT Isaiah Prince to a futures deal on Wednesday.

Isaiah Prince

Denver has signed the following players to futures deals this offseason:

  1. WR Victor Bolden
  2. G Parker Ferguson
  3. CB Faion Hicks
  4. CB Delonte Hood
  5. DB Devon Key
  6. RB Tyreik McAllister
  7. OLB Wyatt Ray
  8. OL Hunter Thedford
  9. LB Ray Wilborn
  10. DT Jordan Jackson
  11. OT Isaiah Prince

Prince, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.

Prince has been on and off the Bengals’ practice squad since, last appearing for them in a game for them in 2021.

In 2021, Prince appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and started four games at offensive tackle.

