Broncos Sign OT Isaiah Prince To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos have officially signed OT Isaiah Prince to a futures deal on Wednesday.
Denver has signed the following players to futures deals this offseason:
- WR Victor Bolden
- G Parker Ferguson
- CB Faion Hicks
- CB Delonte Hood
- DB Devon Key
- RB Tyreik McAllister
- OLB Wyatt Ray
- OL Hunter Thedford
- LB Ray Wilborn
- DT Jordan Jackson
- OT Isaiah Prince
Prince, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Bengals in December 2019.
Prince has been on and off the Bengals’ practice squad since, last appearing for them in a game for them in 2021.
In 2021, Prince appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and started four games at offensive tackle.
