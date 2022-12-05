Broncos Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano To Practice Squad

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad after working him out a few weeks ago.

Guarantano, 25, originally played at Tennesee before transferring to Washington State. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He caught in with the Cardinals and played in all four preseason games before being among the team’s final roster cuts.

During his five-year college career, Guarantano started 40 of 43 games and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 6,478 yards to go along with 39 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.