Broncos Sign Second-Round EDGE Nik Bonitto

The Denver Broncos have signed second-round EDGE Nik Bonitto to a four-year contract, according to Mike Klis.

The Broncos have now signed four of its nine draft picks today.

Rd Player Pos. Note 2 Nik Bonitto LB Signed 3 Greg Dulcich TE 4 Damarri Mathis CB 4 Eyioma Uwazurike DT 5 Delarrin Turner-Yell S 5 Montrell Washington WR 5 Luke Wattenberg C Signed 6 Matt Henningsen DT Signed 7 Faion Hicks DB Signed

Bonitto, 22, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2021 and named second-team All-American in 2020. The Broncos used the No. 64 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Lance Zierlein compared him to DE Vic Beasley.

He’s projected to sign a four-year $5,801,891 contract that includes a $1,399,557 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career, Bonitto appeared in 39 games and made 29 starts, recording 117 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one intereption, and nine pass defenses.