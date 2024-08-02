Broncos Sign TE Hunter Kampmoyer, Waive DT Brandon Matterson

The Denver Broncos officially signed TE Hunter Kampmoyer to a contract on Friday and waived DT Brandon Matterson in a corresponding move.
Kampmoyer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in 2021. He later signed a rookie three-year contract with the Chargers before being waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s taxi squad.
Kampmoyer returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract for each of the next two years. He was largely on and off of the Chargers’ practice squad.
For his career, Kampmoyer has appeared in two games for the Chargers, but has yet to record a catch.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!