Broncos Sign WR J.J. Koski, Waive LB Ray Wilborn

The Denver Broncos announced Monday they have signed WR J.J. Koski and waived LB Ray Wilborn in a corresponding move.

Denver had Koski in for a workout last week.

Koski, 26, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly in 2020. He was waived coming out of training camp but re-signed to the practice squad and spent the season there.

Koski returned on a futures deal for the 2021 season and was again waived during final cuts. He returned to the practice squad and had a few stints on the active roster.

The Rams brought Koski back on a futures deal for the 2022 season but waived him with an injury designation during the preseason. He was let go from injured reserve in March.

In 2021, Koski appeared in five games for the Rams. He recorded five kickoff returns for 89 yards and two punt returns for 20 yards. He also lost a fumble.