Broncos Sign WR Josh Malone To PS, Cut Two

The Denver Broncos officially signed WR Josh Malone to their practice squad and released C Harry Crider and DB Rojesterman Farris from the unit.

Here’s the Broncos updated practice squad:

Malone, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.99 million contract that included a $593,528 signing bonus when the Bengals waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Jets later signed Malone to their practice squad after clearing waivers and he has been on and off of their roster the past few years.

In 2020, Malone appeared in four games for the Jets and caught four passes for 16 yards receiving to go along with one carry for 12 yards and no touchdowns.