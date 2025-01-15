Broncos Sign WR Michael Bandy To Futures Deal

The Denver Broncos officially signed WR Michael Bandy to a futures contract for the 2025 season on Wednesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Broncos:

LB K.J. Cloyd DL Andrew Farmer OL Nick Gargiulo DL Matt Henningsen S Tanner McCalister DL Jordan Miller CB Quinton Newsome WR A.T. Perry OL Will Sherman CB Keidron Smith CB Reese Taylor OL Calvin Throckmorton TE Thomas Yassmin WR Michael Bandy

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Bandy, 27, went undrafted out of San Diego back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chargers.

Brandy has bounced on and off of their practice squad over the next few years before eventually catching on with the Broncos in 2022. He’s been with Denver ever since.

For his career, Bandy has appeared in 12 games for the Broncos and Chargers and caught 10 passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns.