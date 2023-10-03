Broncos Sign WR Tre’Quan Smith To Practice Squad

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos have signed WR Tre’Quan Smith to their practice squad on Tuesday, as expected.

Smith, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints last year.

Smith was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason.

The Saints waived him earlier this week from the injured reserve list with a settlement.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.