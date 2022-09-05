Broncos Sign WR Vyncint Smith, Fill Out Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have signed WR Vyncint Smith to the practice squad, per his agent. 

Smith takes the last open spot on Denver’s practice squad, which now includes: 

  1. DE McTelvin Agim
  2. T Quinn Bailey
  3. DE Jonathan Harris
  4. CB Faion Hicks
  5. WR Kendall Hinton
  6. QB Josh Johnson
  7. OLB Jonathan Kongbo
  8. ILB Kana’i Mauga
  9. CB Ja’Quan McMillian
  10. G Netane Muti
  11. RB Devine Ozigbo
  12. TE Dylan Parham
  13. WR Darrius Shepherd
  14. OL William Sherman
  15. CB Essang Bassey
  16. WR Vyncint Smith

Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad. 

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks. He re-signed on a one-year deal in 2021 but was waived and returned to the practice squad, bouncing between there and the active roster. 

Smith signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. However, Tampa Bay released him coming out of the preseason. 

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games but only had one target and no receptions. 

