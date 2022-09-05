Broncos Sign WR Vyncint Smith, Fill Out Practice Squad

The Denver Broncos have signed WR Vyncint Smith to the practice squad, per his agent.

Congrats to client @vyncintsmith on signing with the @Broncos practice squad! On to new AFC beginnings… 🤘🏻🤘🏻 — Adam Seifer (@NFLAgentAdam) September 5, 2022

Smith takes the last open spot on Denver’s practice squad, which now includes:

DE McTelvin Agim T Quinn Bailey DE Jonathan Harris CB Faion Hicks WR Kendall Hinton QB Josh Johnson OLB Jonathan Kongbo ILB Kana’i Mauga CB Ja’Quan McMillian G Netane Muti RB Devine Ozigbo TE Dylan Parham WR Darrius Shepherd OL William Sherman CB Essang Bassey WR Vyncint Smith

Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks. He re-signed on a one-year deal in 2021 but was waived and returned to the practice squad, bouncing between there and the active roster.

Smith signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. However, Tampa Bay released him coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games but only had one target and no receptions.