Broncos Signed LB Alec Mock, Waived DE Jaylon Allen With Injury Settlement

On Wednesday, the Broncos signed LB Alec Mock and waived DE Jaylon Allen with an injury settlement.

Allen, 24, was a three-year starter at Memphis and attended the university from 2019-2023. He earned Second-Team All-AAC in 2023 along with Honorable Mention in 2022.

He went undrafted in 2024 before catching on with the Broncos.

During his college career at Memphis, Allen recorded 77 tackles, 13 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four passes defended.