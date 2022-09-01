Broncos Signing CB Darius Phillips, Waiving CB Essang Bassey

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing CB Darius Phillips to their active roster.

In a corresponding move, the team is waiving CB Essang Bassey, per Klis.

Phillips was just released by the Raiders and gives Denver a more experienced option as a reserve corner. He also has experience as a returner.

Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract and became an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

He signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Phillips appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions, and two pass deflections.