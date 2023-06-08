Broncos Signing DE Frank Clark To One-Year, $5.5M Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are signing free agent DE Frank Clark to a contract.

Adam Schefter reports the deal has a base value of $5.5 million, all of which is guaranteed. Another $2 million is available via incentives, half of which Schefter characterizes as attainable.

Clark was most recently with the Chiefs, so he gets to stay in the AFC West. He’ll provide a boost to Denver’s edge rushing group.

Clark, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He played out his four-year, $3.732 million contract and was subsequently franchise-tagged by the Seahawks.

Seattle then traded Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for a first and second-round pick. Clark signed a five-year, $105.5 million extension in Kansas City.

Last offseason, Clark signed a new two-year contract worth $29 million, but the Chiefs opted to move on after the 2022 season.

In 2022, Clark appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 39 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, one pass deflection and a safety.

