Broncos Signing DL Forrest Merrill, Waiving/Injured G Yasir Durant

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing DL Forrest Merrill and waiving injured G Yasir Durant in a corresponding roster move.

Merrill, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Arkansas State back in 2021. He later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Chargers.

Merrill was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of their roster over the next two years. The Seahawks signed him to a contract before opting to release him back in June.

In 2021, Merrill appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded four tackles and no sacks.