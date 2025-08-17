Broncos Signing FB Adam Prentice

Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports that the Broncos are signing former Saints fullback Adam Prentice to a contract on Sunday.

Prentice visited with the Seahawks a few months back but was never signed to a deal.

Prentice, 28, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He bounced on and off New Orleans’ active roster for a few years.

Prentice was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2024 when the Saints re-signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2024, Prentice appeared in all 17 games for the Saints. He had no carries and didn’t catch any of his four targets. He had seven tackles on special teams.