Broncos Signing G Calvin Throckmorton To One-Year Deal

Mike Klis reports that the Broncos are signing G Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year contract.

Throckmorton, 27, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp. The Saints signed him to a one-year extension heading into 2023 but waived him coming out of the preseason. He was claimed by the Panthers.

The Panther waived Throckmorton after he played nine games in 2023 and he was subsequently claimed by the Titans.

In 2023, Throckmorton appeared in nine games for the Panthers and made seven starts. He also appeared in six games for the Titans.