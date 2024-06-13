Broncos Signing LB Andre Smith

According to Jordan Schultz, the Broncos are signing LB Andre Smith to a contract on Thursday.

Smith, 27, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick.

Smith was on and off the Bills’ practice squad before agreeing to a two-year contract worth up to $3 million in 2021. From there, he caught on with the Titans before the Falcons signed him to a contract back in May of last year and was on and off of the active roster.

In 2023, Smith appeared in 11 games for the Falcons and recorded 19 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.