Broncos Signing LB Cody Barton

The Denver Broncos are signing LB Cody Barton to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

Barton, 27, was the No. 88 overall pick in the third round by the Seahawks out of Utah. The Seahawks traded up with the Vikings to draft him.

Barton finished a four-year, $3,404,124 rookie contract that included an $884,124 signing bonus before joining the Commanders last March on a one-year deal.

In 2023, Barton appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and recorded 121 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and a pass defense.