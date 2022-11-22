Broncos Signing LB Dakota Allen Off Browns Practice Squad

According to Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos are signing LB Dakota Allen to their active roster from the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

He’ll give Denver some extra depth at linebacker and special teams help.

Allen, 27, was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by the Rams. He agreed to a four-year, $2,594,576 contract that included a $74,576 signing bonus, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

From there, Allen was added to the Rams’ practice squad before Jacksonville signed him to their active roster towards the end of the 2019 season. He remained with the Jaguars through the 2021 season.

The Browns signed Allen to a one-year back in June. He was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before being bumped up to the active roster.

In 2022, Allen has appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded four total tackles.