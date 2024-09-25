Broncos Signing LB Zach Cunningham, Promoting RB Tyler Badie

According to Chris Tomasson, the Broncos are promoting RB Tyler Badie from the practice squad to the active roster.

Badie has been elevated for the past two weeks and has impressed with his opportunities. He could push for a bigger role in the struggling Denver ground game.

The Broncos are also signing LB Zach Cunningham to the practice squad, per Mike Klis.

Badie, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after but the Broncos signed him to their active roster. Badie has bounced on and off the active roster since then.

In 2024, Badie has appeared in two games for the Broncos and rushed 10 times for 86 yards while adding one catch for two yards.

Cunningham, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Texans out of Vanderbilt back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.471 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year, $58 million extension.

Cunningham was set to make base salaries of $8.5 million and $10 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract to convert $7.51 million of his 2021 base salary into a signing bonus and prorated it over the remaining four years of his deal.

The Texans still ended up cutting Cunningham after shopping him unsuccessfully at the trade deadline. He was claimed by the Titans shortly after and finished out his contract.

Cunningham was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed on with the Eagles in August one a one-year pact.

In 2023, Cunningham appeared in 13 games for the Eagles and recorded 85 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections.