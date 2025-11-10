Broncos Signing OL Geron Christian

The Denver Broncos have signed OL Geron Christian to a contract on Monday, according to his agency.

Christian, 29, was selected by Washington in the third round out of Louisville in 2018. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,428,992 contract that included a $968,992 signing bonus when he was waived by Washington and claimed by the Texans during the 2021 NFL season.

From there, he signed on with the Chiefs, but was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins where he finished out the year. Christian signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins the following year.

Christian had stints with the Texans, Browns and Rams before he returned to Cleveland last year.

From there, he signed a contract with Dallas in August but was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Christian appeared in five games for the Rams and Browns.