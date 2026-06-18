Broncos Signing Two Players

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Broncos are signing OL Reid Holskey to a one-year deal.

Parker Gabriel adds the Broncos are also signing DB Blake Cotton following a tryout.

Per Mike Klis, the Broncos are waiving OL Nash Jones in correspondence. Klis also reports Denver is waiving CB Amari Harvey.

Holskey, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio. He was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Texans’ practice squad for less than a week before being released again and landing on the Giants’ practice squad for the season.

From there, the Giants re-signed Holskey to a futures deal after the season but waived him at the end of May.

Holskey has yet to appear in an NFL game.