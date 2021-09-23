Broncos Signing OLB Aaron Patrick Off Jaguars Practice Squad, Waive RB Nate McCrary

The Broncos are signing OLB Aaron Patrick to their roster off of the Jaguars’ practice squad, per his agent.

Pleased to announce that our client Aaron Patrick has signed a contract with the Denver Broncos #BroncosCountry #NFL #Clamontsportsagent #APS&E — Lamont Smith (@CLamontSmith) September 23, 2021

In a corresponding move, Denver is waiving RB Nate McCrary, per Ryan O’Halloran.

Patrick, 24, went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2020. He signed on with the Jaguars practice squad late in the season and returned on a futures deal for 2021.

Jacksonville waived Patrick coming out of the preseason last month and brought him back to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Patrick recorded 179 total tackles, 42.5 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, one interception and three pass defenses in 48 career games.