Broncos Signing OT Cameron Fleming To PS, Make Six Other Moves

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos are signing veteran OT Cameron Fleming to their practice squad after a successful workout with the team on Thursday. They are also adding WR Kaden Davis and G Dieter Eiselen to the unit as well.

Denver is also placing G Will Sherman on the practice squad injured list, promoting LB Levelle Bailey to the active roster, and releasing RB Salvon Ahmed and DB Quinton Newsome from their practice squad.

Fleming, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. Fleming was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later signed to the Patriots’ practice squad before being called up a month later.

The Patriots brought Fleming back on a one-year, $1.797 million deal for the 2017 season. Following that, the Cowboys signed him for the 2018 season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

He then returned to Dallas on a two-year, $8.5 million agreement. The Cowboys elected to not pick up his contract option for the 2020 season, however. Fleming later signed a one-year deal with the Giants. He then signed one-year deals with the Broncos over the course of three seasons. Fleming most recently worked out for the Cleveland Browns in August.

In 2023, Fleming appeared in six games for the Broncos and made one start.